Blue Ivy Bags Her First Grammy Award For 'Brown Skin Girl' At The Age Of 9

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony were held recently in Los Angeles this year. Various global music stars like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles emerged as winners at Grammy Awards 2021 in their respective categories. One of the highlights from the Grammy Awards 2021 was Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy winning a Grammy Award at the age of 9.

Blue Ivy wins a Grammy at 9

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy took home her first Grammy Award yesterday at the age of nine. She won the coveted gold trophy for Best Music Video for her and her mother's song, Brown Skin Girl. The Recording Academy had revealed Blue Ivy being the winner prior to the broadcast of the awards function. They took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted by saying Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo âœ¨ #GRAMMYs." Here is a look at the official Tweet.

With this Grammy 2021 award, Blue Ivy has now become the second-youngest musician to take home the prize. Leah Peasall is the youngest Grammy winner when she won the award in 2001 for her contribution to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? The soundtrack at the age of eight. Blue Ivy has contributed to the song Brown Skin Girl with her vocals and has also featured in the song alongside her mother. She has also written a verse of the song. Brown Skin Girl had originally featured in the 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King. The music video of the song was made for Beyonce’s Black is King.

Brown Skin Girl music video

Beyonce's record in Grammy Awards 2021

Beyonce also created history at the Grammy Awards 2021 when she became the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards. She surpassed the former champion, Alison Krauss who had 27 awards. The singer and performer won four awards in Grammys 2021 including Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl, Best Rap Song for Savage, Best R&B Performance for Black Parade and Best Rap Performance for Savage. During her speech, she adorably gave a shoutout to her kids too before exiting the stage.

Image Credits: A still from Brown Skin Girl