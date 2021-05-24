Last Updated:

Bob Dylan's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes On The 'greatest Songwriter Of All Time'

Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday on May 24, 2021. On the occasion of Bob Dylan's birthday, fans have taken to the internet to extend their wishes for him.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
Bob Dylan's birthday

IMAGE: BOB DYLAN'S INSTAGRAM


Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday on May 24, 2021. He is one of the popular musicians and is known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He began his career by participating in several bands and performances during high school times. Later, he performed covers of songs by Elvis Presley and Little Richard and his music is cherished by fans. On the occasion of Bob Dylan's birthday, fans have poured in wishes for the legendary artist on social media. 

Netizens remember Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday 

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Still not understanding why #BobDylan's 80th birthday tomorrow is not an international holiday.” Another said, “BOB DYLAN @80 Born on this day, in 1941 ‘A library is an arsenal of liberty.’ #bobdylan80.” A fan dropped pre-wishes for him and said, “Bob Dylan is 80 tomorrow. His birthday will spark 1m sizzling takes in how great/crap... he/music/society/art... is/was. To swerve all that, I'll just thank him for the mountain of great songs that have nourished my mind and heart down the years. Happy birthday, Bob.”

Others dropped wishes such as, “King of the hill, top of the heap, hey number one”...Happy Birthday, @bobdylan !” “Happy Birthday #BobDylan He’s a LIVING legend. I feel it’s all mighty important to #AttendConcerts of greatest of the great. So I saw #bobdylan80 in concert, three times, so far.” “happy 80th birthday to bob dylan. i love this old dude more than life itself.” “Happy birthday today to the great Bob Dylan 80. Singer songwriter one of the best of all time. Made some fantastic music over many years. A true American legend in music. Bob Dylan still loved today by millions around the world.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

READ | 'Client was thrilled': Bob Dylan's unpublished lyrics, letters sell for $495K at auction

 

About Bob Dylan songs and more 

Bob Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning nearly 60 years. His songs such as Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin' became anthems of civil rights and anti-war movements. His lyrics at that time incorporated a range of political, social, philosophical, and literary influences. He has received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Golden Globe Award and more.

READ | Bob Dylan sells his discography to Universal Music; company calls it 'a great honour'

(IMAGE: BOB DYLAN'S INSTAGRAM)

READ | Bob Dylan's net worth doubles after he sells his entire song catalogue; details inside
READ | Did you know Bob Dylan played with names before settling on the iconic stage name?
READ | Bob Dylan's birthday quiz that fans can take to test how well they know the singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT