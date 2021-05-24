Bob Dylan's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes On The 'greatest Songwriter Of All Time'

Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday on May 24, 2021. He is one of the popular musicians and is known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He began his career by participating in several bands and performances during high school times. Later, he performed covers of songs by Elvis Presley and Little Richard and his music is cherished by fans. On the occasion of Bob Dylan's birthday, fans have poured in wishes for the legendary artist on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Still not understanding why #BobDylan's 80th birthday tomorrow is not an international holiday.” Another said, “BOB DYLAN @80 Born on this day, in 1941 ‘A library is an arsenal of liberty.’ #bobdylan80.” A fan dropped pre-wishes for him and said, “Bob Dylan is 80 tomorrow. His birthday will spark 1m sizzling takes in how great/crap... he/music/society/art... is/was. To swerve all that, I'll just thank him for the mountain of great songs that have nourished my mind and heart down the years. Happy birthday, Bob.”

Others dropped wishes such as, “King of the hill, top of the heap, hey number one”...Happy Birthday, @bobdylan !” “Happy Birthday #BobDylan He’s a LIVING legend. I feel it’s all mighty important to #AttendConcerts of greatest of the great. So I saw #bobdylan80 in concert, three times, so far.” “happy 80th birthday to bob dylan. i love this old dude more than life itself.” “Happy birthday today to the great Bob Dylan 80. Singer songwriter one of the best of all time. Made some fantastic music over many years. A true American legend in music. Bob Dylan still loved today by millions around the world.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

#BobDylan Happy birthday today to the great Bob Dylan 80. Singer songwriter one of the best of all time. Made some fantastic music over many years. A true American 🇺🇸 legend in music. Bob Dylan still loved today by millions around the world 🌍.👍 pic.twitter.com/XsVSTeRRXj — ASKdes 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺🌎 (@ASK_des) May 24, 2021

Happy birthday my dear ㊗️#Nowplaying Make You Feel My Love - Bob Dylan (Make You Feel My Love) pic.twitter.com/qzCtN6Nfmr — 正太郎@趣味はレコード洗浄 (@layla_derek) May 24, 2021

happy 80th birthday to bob dylan. i love this old dude more than life itself pic.twitter.com/VBlYXZzP3T — Home Is Where | i became birds out now!! (@bobdylansmells) May 24, 2021

Happy Birthday #BobDylan He’s a LIVING legend. I feel it’s all mighty important to #AttendConcerts of greatest of the great. So I saw #bobdylan80 in concert, three times, so far. pic.twitter.com/gcUqaxiFgU — SoCaDeadHead (@SoCaDeadHead1) May 23, 2021

“King of the hill, top of the heap, hey number one”...Happy Birthday @bobdylan ! pic.twitter.com/2MMqYxpBfr — Peter Wolf (@PeterWolf_Woofa) May 24, 2021

Bob Dylan is 80 tomorrow. His birthday will spark 1m sizzling takes in how great/crap... he/music/society/art... is/was. To swerve all that, I'll just thank him for the mountain of great songs that have nourished my mind and heart down the years. Happy birthday, Bob. pic.twitter.com/JNSEE3iRhB — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) May 23, 2021

💎 BOB DYLAN @80

Born on this day, in 1941



"A library is an arsenal of liberty.”#bobdylan80 pic.twitter.com/CXWxr1d458 — Paul Holdengraber (@holdengraber) May 23, 2021

Still not understanding why #BobDylan's 80th birthday tomorrow is not an international holiday. pic.twitter.com/UKxBjawCM6 — Niall (@scriobh) May 23, 2021

Bob Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning nearly 60 years. His songs such as Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin' became anthems of civil rights and anti-war movements. His lyrics at that time incorporated a range of political, social, philosophical, and literary influences. He has received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Golden Globe Award and more.

