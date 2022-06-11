Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Obtain Restraining Order Against Singer's Ex Jason Alexander

After a whirlwind romance for over four years, Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari finally made their relationship official by tying the knot with each other on June 9. The wedding was a lavish affair with several A-listed celebrities like Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and many others in attendance for the couple's big day.

However, prior to the ceremony, the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to disrupt the Pretty Girls singer's nuptials and crashed at the wedding. Reportedly, the couple got a restraining order from the court against Jason Alexander.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get a restraining order against Jason Alexander

As per the reports of Page Six, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have obtained a restraining order against the former's ex-husband Jason Alexander after he tried to hinder the nuptials of the couple. Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart revealed that Alexander is 'incarcerated' and under an 'emergency protective order'.The former federal prosecutor stated-

"This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."

Reportedly, as per the copy of the order acquired by the portal, Jason had 'continuously trespassed' the 40-years-old singer's property, despite being informed that he was 'not welcomed'. Further, he has been ordered to keep at least 100 yards away from the couple and their Thousand Oaks, California, residence.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

On Saturday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her wedding. For the wedding, the couple went for traditional white ensembles. Spears opted for an off-shoulder white gown specially designed by Donatella Versace. The gown had a thigh-high slit, a long trail, and a white choker. To complete her look, Britney Spears added a sheer veil and left her tresses open. Her husband, Sam Asghari, on the other hand, sported a Versace black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie. Asghari's tuxedo also had the text "Britney & Sam" written on it.

Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long note. A part of her note read, " Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!".

Image: Instagram/@kevinostaj