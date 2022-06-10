Britney Spears' Ex-spouse Jason Alexander Arrested Over Trying To Disrupt Singer's Wedding

Months after announcing her marriage plans with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, pop icon Britney Spears is all set to tie the knot. As per various media reports, the couple was romantically linked since 2016, after which, they made their relationship official in 2017. However, prior to the wedding, the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after attempting to crash her wedding.

In a statement to USA Today, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said, "He has been detained handcuffed and arrested for his disgusting criminal misconduct. The attorney, further in the statement, also thanked the the Ventura County Sheriff’s department for their good and prompt work.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested

According to reports by TMZ, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, was detained outside by event security before police arrived. The International media outlet stated that According to TMZ, Alexander live-streamed his break-in on Instagram, while barging into Spears' second storey building and even inside her wedding tent.

The video also reportedly showed him speaking with event security and telling them that Spears had invited him to the wedding. After some resistance, Alexander threatened to crash her big day. After a violent struggle, Alexander's phone froze and went off. “She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding,” as per the International media outlet.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson told the outlet that they responded to the call of trespassing after 2 p.m on Thursday. Soon after the incident, the 40-year-old was detained at the site of the ceremony. The sheriff informed that Alexnder was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county. The concerned authorities are still investigating the reported trespassing.

Meanwhile, both Britney and Sam had decided to get married in an intimate ceremony. The ceremony was reportedly attended by 100 guests. TMZ also reported that Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her father, and her mother gave a miss to the wedding. However further details about the ceremony are awaited as fans are excitedly looking forward to catching a glimpse of the newly-married couple.



IMAGE: Instagram/Jason.Allen.Alexander/AP