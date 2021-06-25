Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Been Her 'rock For Years': Reports

The internet is no stranger to Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari's support for the pop star in her trying times. The couple has been dating for almost four years now. They began dating in 2016 after Sam appeared in a music video of Britney Spears' song Slumber Party. Sam has shown his support in Britney's legal battle to end the conservatorship that gives her father Jamie Spears the right to control every aspect of her life.

Sam Asghari is Britney's "rock"

Sam Asghari is not shy to show his support for his lady love. Ahead of Britney's court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, Sam took to Instagram and posted a photo wherein he was wearing a T-shirt that read "Free Britney". A source revealed to People that Sam Asghari has been like a "rock" to Britney Spears in her battle against her father to end the conservatorship. The source revealed that the 27-year-old has "been there for everything" for Britney. He is around for Britney despite having his own work life. He makes sure he is there for her as much as he can.

In fact, earlier this year in February, Sam Asghari spoke to the website in an interview. He spoke about his support for the pop star when an unauthorised documentary on Britney Spears was released on Hulu. He said that he has always "wanted the best and nothing else" for his "better half". He promised to continue his support for Britney to achieve her dreams and goals in life. He also thanked Britney's fans for their support.

Sam Asghari does not mind becoming a "young dad"

He said that his priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where it is going next. He also said that he is ready to advance to the next step when it comes to his acting career. Additionally, he also revealed that he is ready to "take the next step". He does not mind "becoming a father" and expressed his wish to become a young dad. This dream cannot be achieved right away because owing to the conservatorship, Britney is not allowed to have more children either. She spoke about having an IUD inside her to prevent her from having children. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker is the mother of two teenage boys from her marriage with Kevin Federline.

(Image: Sam Asgahri's Instagram)

