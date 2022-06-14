Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Skipped Her Wedding With Sam Asghari Due To THIS Reason

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari embarked on a new journey after the duo tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony in California on June 9. The duo's wedding was a star-studded affair with several A-listed Hollywood celebrities attending it.

However, Britney Spears' estranged family, including her mother Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, father Jamie Spears, and her brother Bryan Spears skipped the nuptials following their turbulent relationship with her. Reportedly, Britney's brother Bryan's name was on the guest list and he did receive the invite, but, eventually, he did not show up at the ceremony.

Britney Spears' brother Bryan Spears skipped his sister's wedding

Britney Spears' wedding guest list was limited and did not include her family members following her conservatorship controversy which was finally terminated in November 2021 nearly after 14 long years. However, Britney Spears' brother Bryan Spears was reportedly invited to witness the couple's union, but he decided to skip the wedding. Reportedly, Bryan did not attend the ceremony owing to other commitments.

Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin took to the couple's joint Instagram account and revealed that on the very same day when Britney got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari, Bryan's daughter graduated from the elementary school and hence, they could not be a part of the nuptials.

"Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you," Conklin wrote while sharing a photo of Bryan's 11-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez. Further in another post's comment section, Amber revealed that Bryan 'couldn't help the timings' of his daughter's graduation and Britney's wedding as both the event were on the same day in the Los Angeles region.

The statement further stated, "Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000." The model continued, "We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage."

For the unversed, Britney and Sam's wedding was a star-studded event with many Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the big names who witnessed Britney Spears and Sam's union were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears