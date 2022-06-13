Sam Asghari Reacts To Wife Britney Spears' Photo Dump With Selena Gomez; 'Best Wedding...'

Famed singer Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari recently tied the knot in an intimate affair in California. The couple exchanged vows after a whirlwind romance for over four years in the presence of their family and some A-List celebrities including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Berrymore, and more. Sharing the glimpses of her fairytale wedding with Sam Asghari on Instagram, Britney Spears wrote, "Fairytales are real."

Now, on Monday, sharing a glimpse of her star-studded wedding, Britney Spears shared a new photo of herself along with Selena Gomez and the former's husband Sam Asghari's reaction to it caught netizens' attention.

Britney Spears's latest photo dump with Selena Gomez is all about 'love'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney dropped an adorable capture from her wedding reception wherein she could be seen sitting on a sofa with Sam Asghari, while Selena Gomez, who was seen smiling ear-to-ear, was sitting on the floor and it seemed like the trio had a fun conversation. Gomez, Spears and Asghari were seen surrounded by their close friends and family members in the picture. Sharing the photo, the Toxic singer wrote in the caption, "After dancing all night I finally sat down and realized who I was."

Sam Asghari calls his wedding with Spears 'the best'

Reacting to the post, Sam Asghari took to the comment section and wrote, "The best wedding I’ve ever been invited to".

In one of her posts that Spears shared earlier on the photo-blogging site, she gushed about how so many stars like Madonna, Selena, and more came to her fairytale wedding. She wrote, "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress …"

More about Britney-Sam 'fairytale' wedding

While Britney exuded princess vibes as she walked down the aisle wearing a stunning white gown, Sam was all decked up in a black suit teamed up with a white shirt. The venue, where the star couple exchanged vows, was all decked up with beautiful pastel-hued flowers. Spears and Asghari shared some romantic moments at the terrace as the two exchanged vows as man and wife. The terrace was also decorated with pink and white coloured flowers. The white-themed decor included curtains, chandeliers, swans, candles, white roses and more which looked nothing less than a dream. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears