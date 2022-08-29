Britney Spears Drops 22-minute Audio Recalling Conservatorship; 'I Was Scared, Broken...'

While Britney Spears recently marked her comeback to music after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year, she dropped a long audio message making certain revelations about her conservatorship battle. The audio came out soon after she deactivated her Instagram account yet again.

Britney Spears sheds light on her conservatorship

Britney Spears recently took to her official Youtube channel and posted a 22-minute-long audio clip, talking about her conservatorship. While the message was soon made private from the public platform, a report from Variety claimed how she talked about having many opportunities to express her side of the story but she chose to share it herself. She further revealed that she had many interview opportunities with Oprah and other platforms but it was beyond a proper interview for her.

Spears went on to reveal how the beginning of the conservatorship was quite confusing for her but the claims about her parents being involved in the same made her realise that it was all pre-meditated. Britney then stated how a woman introduced this idea to her parents and recalled the night when 200 paparazzi were videotaping her outside the house in the ambulance.

While narrating the incident, she said, “A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen.” Recalling the night it all started, she says that all of a sudden “there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney.”

Furthermore, she claimed that it was all a set-up and there were no drugs in her system. She also revealed how her father loved controlling everything while recalling how she was told that she was 'fat', making her feel like nothing. “You also have to understand, it was like 15 years of touring and doing shows. And I’m 30 years old, living under my dad’s rules. And while all of this is going on, my mom’s witnessing this, my brother, my friends — they all go along with it,” she said. She also stated how her parents along with her brother and friends went along with her father’s rules and even grieved that her mother could’ve helped her find a lawyer but instead she would hide every time reporters enquired about her.

Britney Spears also shed light on how it was confusing for her because people were out on the streets fighting for her but her mother and sister weren’t doing anything. “I was so so weak…I was scared, broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human…how can I mend this, if I don’t talk about this?” she added.

She further recalled how her friend introduced her to a lawyer who helped her get through it. She added that she felt like a 'machine' when she performed in Vegas and reflected on how much effort she put into building her career.

While signing off, she spoke about her new song stating, “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time, and I am so grateful. But if you are a weird, introvert oddball like me, who feels alone…and you needed to hear a story like this so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life has been far from easy and you’re not alone.”

(Image: AP)