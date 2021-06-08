Britney Spears Drops Deceptively Difficult Dance Video; Watch

On June 8, 2021, Britney Spears took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a self-recorded video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen dancing to the music of Janet while looking confidently at the camera. In the caption, she informed her fans and followers that she also did some yoga following her dance session. She added that the dance 'does not look hard' but it is.

Britney Spears' dance and yoga session

In the video, Britney can be seen sporting a black coloured two-piece. She has kohled up her eyes and went for minimal makeup. Her straight blonde hair is kept open. While capturing the video, Britney can be seen flaunting her body and several tattoos. As for the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday I danced my a** off to Janet and did yoga.... it doesn’t look that hard but it is!!!! PS ... s*** my roots are horrible!!!!!".

As soon as Britney's video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment her beauty. A fan commented, "queen of spinning round on the spot", while another one wrote, "Twirlney is back" with a fire and clapping hands emoticon. A netizen commented, "Britney dancing to Janet’s best song wbk". Another one wrote, "Please gay gods let a Janet + Britney collaboration happen".

Britney is famously known as Princess of Pop. The list of popular Britney Spears songs includes Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, Femme Fatale, Womanizer, and many more. The singer, recently, dropped a series of pictures where she can be seen sporting a snakeskin printed green coloured outfit. She can be seen striking various poses while clicking the pictures. She went for minimal makeup and has tied her hair in a half updo. She captioned the post, "I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become [a] snake myself!!!! And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS […] who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the!!!!!". Many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A sneak peek into Britney Spears' videos

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

