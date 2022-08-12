Britney Spears' Ex Shares Video Of Her Yelling At Her Sons; Called Out For Cyber-bullying

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are currently garnering attention for their recent controversy after the latter claimed that the singer was being hateful towards their kids. It was recently revealed that the pop star's lawyers claimed her ex-husband was creating legal issues by cyber-bullying. Read further ahead for more details.

Britney Spears’s lawyer claims Kevin Federline has violated his client’s privacy

It all began when Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a video clip of the singer yelling at their two sons. He revealed how he cannot sit back and let his sons be accused in a hateful manner. The video that surfaced online depicted the singer telling her sons, “This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear? You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?"

While sharing the same, the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline wrote in the caption about how it hurts to post the videos. It read, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."

Earlier, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and revealed how her sons were being hateful towards her and added how they used to lock themselves into their room whenever she visited them. "There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!", she stated.

Soon after the clash appeared online, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart addressed the issue and claimed that Federline violated his client’s privacy and sparked legal issues. “Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety.

The statement continued to read, “Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. It was abhorrent. It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area. We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him,” Rosengart states. “In the meantime, as Britney poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discing private matters, which benefits no one.”

