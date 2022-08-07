American singer and Britney Spears's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently spilt the beans on how their sons have been avoiding their mother. As per Federline, the Baby One More Time singer's recent social media activities have greatly impacted her sons, "especially her nudes that have caused the teenage boys embarrassment". The other reason, Federline said, is Spears' on-court battles with her father Jamie. The Criminal singer's sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which took place on 9 June 2022.

The ex-couple Kevin Federline and Britney Spears tied the knot in 2004 and called it splits in 2006. The duo share two sons-- Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Kevin Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He further added that he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears levelled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet her when she was pregnant with one of their sons.

Kevin further commented on Britney's nude photos on Instagram, stating, "I try to explain to them [their sons], 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Britney Spears reacts to claims made by ex-husband Kevin Federline

Now, breaking the silence over the allegations made by her ex-husband, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note. Spears wrote in her IG Stories, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ... As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" ... I'm sharing this because I can ... Have a good day folks !!! (sic)"

She further continued her reaction in a long IG post by saying, "In addition to what I said on my story ... As their stepmom says "whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home" ... I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I've been kept from for 15 years ... the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING ... are we equal now ??? As in even equality ??? A reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I'm only human and I've done my best .."

"I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline's to watch the BIG B***Y VIDEO !!! Other artists have made it much worse when their children were extremely young !!!! During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years ... I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I'm not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I'm not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I've had to deal with !!! (sic)", wrote Spears.

(Image: @TheSpearsRoom/Instagram)