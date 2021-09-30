Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended As Her Conservator After 13-year Arrangement

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has been suspended from the conservatorship of the pop star's life. Another man appointed by Britney Spears' legal team has been given the responsibility by a Los Angles judge on Wednesday. Spears Sr had been her conservator since 2008 when she had faced mental health issues. He handled Britney Spears' finances since the legal arrangement had come into place. This included being the sole conservator of her estate and owning a share of her earnings from her endeavours like shows and recordings. The judge suspended the 13-year-long conservatorship by stating that the agreement reflected a 'toxic environment.'

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears had officially filed to end the conservatorship in the Los Angeles Superior Court. This was after she had requested for another guardian from the court. Spears had been her conservator over both personal and financial matters but stepped down over the personal aspects in 2019. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed as the conservator on a temporary basis till the terms of the legal arrangement are permanently terminated. Her legal team has requested a hearing on the complete termination of the conservatorship within 30-45 days. Britney Spears' father had earlier stated that Zabe was not qualified to handle her fortune. However, the judge said that it was in the 'best interest of the conservatee.'

Britney Spears' statement in the court made global headlines in June. In the 24-minute statement in the court, she sought that her father ‘should be in jail’ as she informed of her plan to take legal action against him. She had stated that she wanted her 'life' back. She accused him of keeping her in a mental health facility and also forcing her to take medications, also claiming that he had prevented her from being pregnant. Jamie Spears has denied all allegations of abuse against his daughter. The #FreeBritney campaign that has been going on for a couple of years received a further boost through her statement. Among those to celebrate the decision was Sam Asghari, whom she got engaged with earlier this month. He termed it as the 'power of the lioness.'

Image: AP