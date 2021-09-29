Britney Spears' Father Says John Zabel Not Qualified For Conservatorship; Opposes Change

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears’s father has been creating hindrances in giving away the temporary conservatorship of her estate. As per Fox News, Jamie Spears has objected to a proposal by Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart about who will replace him as the temporary conservator. In a court filing on Monday, Jamie mentioned that Rosengart’s request to appoint John Zabel as his replacement should be denied.

Jamie’s legal team argued that since he still holds the position of the 'Conservator of the Estate', there is no need for a temporary replacement. As per the court papers, his legal team also mentioned that 'Mr. Spears has no and should not be suspended', as the Conservatorship will be terminated soon. His father also went on to claim how the court hasn't been given enough information about John, mentioning that the latter is 'apparently a stranger to this Court'.

Britney Spears' father objects to temporary conservator

Jamie Spears' legal team also claimed that Zabel is 'not a licensed fiduciary', and lacked the background and experience to take over a 'USD 60 million conservatorship estate' on an immediate and temporary basis. They also mentioned how Britney's team hadn't provided enough information on whether or not 'Mr Zabel could get bonded'. Another reason cited by Jamie to oppose Zabel's appointment was that the latter seemed 'not well suited' to handle the responsibility since he had been 'scammed out of over one million of his own money' in an investment project despite being a public accountant with 'substantial’ experience in finance, Fox News report further mentioned.

Rosengart had recently filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court with respect to ending Britney's conservatorship this fall, without the need for the singer to be put through 'mental health or medical evaluations'. Stating her father's lack of 'training in matters of economics or finance', Rosengart mentioned in the filing how his management of Britney's estate is 'evident and ongoing'.

For the unversed, Jamie Spears has been in charge of Britney's estate since 2008, with the latter battling Jamie in court over the past few years, ever since she started working to get control of her life back.

(IMAGE: ANI)