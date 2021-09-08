Britney Spears' Father Jamie To Step Down From Court Conservatorship Of 13 Years Amid Row

Coming in as a major move, famous singer Britney Spears's father on September 7 has filed a petition in a court asking the judge to entirely end his daughter’s conservatorship of 13 years. The news comes as a bolt from the blue as a court hearing was scheduled for September 29 in which Jamie was supposed to step down as conservator of Britney's estate, but now he wants to short-cut the process and ends the long-running conservatorship controversy.

Britney Spear's father decides to step down from conservatorship amid legal battle

After a long and tough fight, this move will allow the pop icon unfettered control over her life, her finances, and her health care decisions for the first time in 13 years. For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years.

Now, in a petition filed with probate judge Brenda Penny on Tuesday, Jamie thinks that his daughter "should get that chance" to control her own affairs, ANI quoted Variety. In a legal statement of Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen obtained by Variety, he wrote, "Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where, and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

On July 26, Britney's new lawyer, attorney Mathew Rosengart, filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate. Since the day he was appointed as Britney's attorney, he has made several decisions and even kept her under pressure. According to the August 12 court filing, Jamie had himself offered to step down as the conservator of his daughter's estate, but only after a negotiated settlement could be reached. At a public court hearing in June, the Grammy winner singer spoke for 24 minutes, repeatedly denouncing the conservatorship and her father. While in July, Britney gave a bombshell testimony telling a judge to charge her father with conservatorship abuse as he was "ruining" her life and she wants to get rid of him.

