Sam Asghari Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Britney Spears, Shares Unseen Photos

Sam Asghari, the 29-year-old actor, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate his one-year wedding anniversary with pop icon Britney Spears. Despite Spears recently deleting her Instagram account, Asghari shared a heartfelt tribute to his ‘better half’ through a series of Instagram stories.

Sam Asghari’s wish to Britney Spears on their first wedding anniversary

(Sam Asghari shared a post on his first wedding anniversary with Britney | Image: Sam Asghari/Instagram)

In the first story, Sam posted a photo of their intertwined hands, showcasing their wedding rings. He captioned the image with, “Happy 1 year to me & my better half”. The following story included a glam video that chronicled the lead-up to their special day. It featured sketches of their wedding attire and Sam selecting and donning his classic tuxedo.

(Sam Asghari says One Year married to the woman of my dreams | Image: Sam Asghari's/Instagram)

The video continued with glimpses of Spears’ veil and wedding dress before revealing her in the complete ensemble. The couple exchanged vows at the altar and joyfully walked down the aisle together. Asghari expressed his love and gratitude, writing, "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

Interestingly, Asghari did not tag Spears in the posts, which may be due to her recent decision to delete her Instagram account. Spears had deleted her account shortly after sharing a picture of herself with her youngest son, Jayden, in matching blue outfits. The singer disabled comments on the post as well.

All about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship

(A photo of Sam and Britney from their wedding day | Image: Screengrab from Sam Ashgari's Insta video)

Britney Spears shares two sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears and Asghari got married in a small ceremony at her home last year, surrounded by their close circle of friends and family. Asghari's representative, Brandon Cohen, expressed his joy for the couple, emphasising Asghari's support and care for Spears throughout their relationship. As fans eagerly await Spears' return to social media, Asghari's anniversary tribute serves as a testament to their enduring love and commitment.