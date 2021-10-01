Britney Spears Goes On Vacation With Beau Sam Asghari To Celebrate Conservatorship Win

Britney Spears scored a big win in her conservatorship battle as her father was suspended, and the singer is making sure that she celebrates her win in the best way possible. The Toxic hitmaker took to her Instagram and shared photos from her getaway with beau Sam Asghari. The singer had earlier also shared a video on her flying a plane for the first time and wrote that she was cloud nine.

According to E! News, a Source close to Spears said she's 'thrilled' and 'excited' that finally after 13 years, her father will now no longer be a part of her business affairs. "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support," said the source.

The source further added that the singer was 'nervous' ahead of the hearing as she 'didn't know how it would go,' which is why she and her beau Asghari jetted off for a vacation to cope with the nerves.

Britney Spears enjoys a vacation with beau Sam Asghari

Following the landmark ruling on September 29, Britney took to her Instagram and shared that she was going on vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari. Since then the singer had been sharing amazing photos of her beautiful seaside vacation with beau. The singer also shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures as she stripped down to her birthday suit. Take a look at Britney Spear's photo from her vacation with beau Sam Asghari below.

Meanwhile, On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declared in a ruling that it was in Britneys 'best interest' to suspend her father, Jamie from the legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs. Post the ruling was made, Jamie Spears attorney slammed the judge's ruling and called it the singer's 'loss.'

As per Page Six, Jamie Spears attorney Vivian L Thoreen gave a statement following the court's ruling and said that despite being suspended from the conservatorship, Jamie will, "lookout for the best interests of his daughter." He added, "Mr Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship."

Jamie’s attorney went as far as to call the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing "all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney" and claimed it was 'wrong' for the court to suspend Jamie. The court's ruling came after the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart appealed the court to 'immediately' suspend Jamie from the role by Wednesday, claiming that the older Spears’ continued involvement made Britney’s life a living 'nightmare.'

