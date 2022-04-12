Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Pens Emotional Note On Fatherhood: Read

Popular singer Britney Spears recently took the internet by storm with not one but two big announcements. While it was earlier speculated that Britney Spears married her fiance Sam Asghari, the singer recently confirmed the same via a social media post. Moreover, the musician also revealed she is now expecting her first baby with Asghari. Soon after her announcement, Sam Asghari penned a beautiful note on fatherhood and promised he will not take the responsibility lightly.

Taking to his Instagram, Sam Asghari recently shared a painting of a lion, lioness and a cub, to reflect on parenthood, soon after Britney Spears announced her pregnancy. In the caption, Asghari penned how he has always looked forward to fatherhood and promised he will not take it lightly. He wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly." "It is the most important job i will ever do," he added.

Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her third pregnancy. The singer narrated the whole story of how she found she was pregnant and wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!'" The singer further announced she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Sam Asghari. She continued, " 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it." Britney further quipped she will avoid going out to get photographed by paparazzi and wrote, "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

The Toxic singer further recalled her last pregnancy and mentioned how he suffered from prenatal depression. Britney wrote, "it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

Image: AP