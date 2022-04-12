Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy With Husband Sam Asghari; 'Spreading Lots Of Joy'

As it was earlier speculated that Britney Spears got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, she dropped in a thrilling piece of news revealing that she is pregnant with her husband, Sam. She posted a note on social media stating how she earlier thought that she was just food pregnant but as she took the test she realised that she was actually pregnant.

The moment she announced her third pregnancy on social media, many celebrity artists as well as her fans took to the comments section and extended their love and best wishes to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Take a look at Britney Spears's latest social media post that gained massive attention in no time.

Britney Spears announces her third pregnancy

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of a cup filled with coffee while the table was decked up with flowers. In the caption, while announcing her pregnancy she mentioned how she began observing that she was gaining weight but her husband assured her that she was just food pregnant. She then revealed how she got tested for pregnancy and realised she was pregnant for real and even revealed that she will not be going out often due to the paparazzi taking her pictures to earn money out of it. While recalling her last pregnancy, she mentioned how she had perinatal depression while adding how horrible it was. While signing off, she even mentioned that this time she will certainly be doing Yoga every day and will be spreading lots of love and joy.

The caption read, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Paris Hilton, Alexa Nikolas, Arthur Benozzati, Jordan Miller and others took to Britney Spears's Instagram post and congratulated the pop star on her pregnancy. Even her fans swamped the comments section with love and best wishes for her by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. take a look at some of the reactions to Britney Spears' latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears