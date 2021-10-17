Britney Spears Is 'afraid' To Make Mistakes In Her Post-conservatorship Life

Britney Spears scored a big victory last month when her father was suspended as the conservator of her estate. In her new Instagram post, the singer got candid about her post conservatorship life and wrote that even though she was enjoying her newfound freedom, she was scared of making a mistake. The Toxic singer also wrote how creepy it was to be followed home by the paparazzi. In the same post, Spears also took a dig at her family.

Britney opens up about her post-conservatorship life

Britney Spears has been having a great time ever since her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship. The singer got candid about her newfound freedom and said that she was scared.

The 39-year-old singer wrote, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

She added, "The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy!!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school… the kids are a big deal… but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out as they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!! So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame." In the same post, the singer called out her family and wrote that 'lord have mercy' on them if she ever did an interview.

Britney Spears father Jamie Spears had been in controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs for the past 13 years since the conservatorship was set up. On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney's 'best interest' to suspend her father Jamie from the legal arrangement.

(Image: AP)