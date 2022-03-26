Britney Spears Lauds Zendaya Starrer 'Euphoria'; Says 'the Show Was Like Meditation'

Zendaya's teen drama Euphoria has found another fan in popstar Britney Spears, who shared a special post lauding the show for calming her anxiety. The Baby One More Time crooner shared a brief clip from one of Euphoria's episodes on her Instagram handle, stating that she's supremely entertained by its 'crazy plots' and spoke about the show being a therapeutic medium.

Spears quipped that watching Euphoria 'was like meditation' to her. Zendaya starrer teen drama, which has been renewed for a third season, chronicles the lives of East Highland students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm friendships etc.

Britney Spears showers praise on Zendaya starrer Euphoria

Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, "For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways."

She further continued, "Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE."

Fans commended Brtiney's impeccable choice of shows and dropped comments like, "Britney being an Euphoria fan… ok, MIND BLOWING", "we love a queen with taste," among other things.

The show has been created and written by Sam Levinson and also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney among others. The show's second season premiered in January 2022, with makers announcing its third instalment last month. Owing to its immense popularity, the show has won the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama among other accolades.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRITNEYSPEARS/ @EUPHORIA)