Britney Spears' Mother Requests $650,000 In Attorney-related Expenses After Star Slams Her

As Britney Spears' conservatorship battel reaches the end, her mother, Lynne is now requesting that the singer pay above $650,000 in attorney-related expenses. Lynne Spears filed a petition for the payments on Monday and requested that her attorneys should be paid for by her daughter’s estate, as they were involved in the conservatorship case. This comes after the artist slammed her mother on Instagram and then deleted the post.

Britney Spears’ mom requests singer pay above $650,000 in attorney-related expenses

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the singer mentioned that it was her mother who gave her father the idea about her conservatorship. She wrote on Instagram, “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! She secretly ruined my life” In the court filing that took place on Monday, Lynne's attorneys mentioned that Lynne had asked them to help Britney free herself. They mentioned that they helped in researching and vetting expert doctors for the artist in 2019 and also mentioned that they advocated for her removal from conservatorship. Lynne's attorneys mentioned that their fee amounted to a whopping $840,000, but mentioned that they would be agreeable to ‘apply a 40% discount’ and be paid $504,000.

An Entertainment Weekly report mentioned that the other fee was for attorneys from another firm, who had to be paid $146,548. The document mentioned that Britney Spears asked her mom to join the case in any way she could. The attorney fees will be discussed during a court hearing that will take place on December 8. This will come after the November 12 hearing where the Judge will determine whether or not to terminate Britney's conservatorship.

The pop-star and her fiance Sam Asghari, were recently in the news after reports stated that the duo has been facing a few hiccups and has put their wedding on hold. This was reportedly due to the pending conservatorship ruling. According to TMZ, the couple has not made any plans for their wedding yet, because of the impending court hearing. They also mentioned that the couple wanted to buy a new house together, but they are unable to.

