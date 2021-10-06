Britney Spears Not Ready To Return To Stage, Fiance Sam Asghari Encourages Her To Perform

After the suspension of father Jamie Spears as conservator, American pop star Birtney Spears is in no rush to make a comeback and perform onstage, reported People.

Britney Spears has been fighting a legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservator for 13 years. On September 29, the court had suspended Jamie's role and temporarily replaced him with John Zabel. The source close to Britney had said that until his suspension, the pop star would not perform. Now, after his suspension, fans have been eagerly waiting for the pop star to return to the stage.

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari encourages her to perform again

However, as per People, Britney's close source revealed that she is just not ready. The source also mentioned that her fiance and Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari has been still encouraging her to think about performing again.

According to People, the source further said that whenever Sam is around, Britney remains focused. "He is a great influence on Britney. When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused. Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself", the source said as reported by People.

For the unversed, Britney Spears got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari just days after her father Jamie Spears filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to end the 13-year conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Britney had earlier revealed that she is centring herself after the suspension of his father as conservator. At first, she celebrated her victory by flying a plane. However, she is now focusing on healing as things are changing in her life. Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears shared a photo of a tree and penned a note about healing.

The singer also mentioned that despite a lot of things changing in her life, she is healing. She wrote, "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳!!!" She further mentioned she has a good support system in her life and wrote, "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️ !!!!! Only through self-love I can pray… love…and support others in return!!!![sic]."

Take a look:

(Image: AP)