Britney Spears Opposes Mom's Request Seeking $660,000 In Conservatorship-related Legal Fee

Britney Spears has objected to her mother Lynne Spears’ recent petition requesting her to pay a whopping sum of above $660,000 in legal fees with regard to the music icon's conservatorship battle.

This comes after Lynne filed a petition for her lawyers to be paid their fee from her daughter’s estate, as they played a role in the conservatorship case. Britney Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, after 13 years and she rejoiced with her fans and followers.

According to a recent report by Variety, Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart filed new documents in court asking the judge to deny Lynne Spears' petition that her lawyers should be paid from her daughter's estate. He mentioned that there is 'no legal authority' to the request as she was not an official member involved in the conservatorship battle. According to the publication, the attorney filed a document with the Los Angeles Superior Court that read:

"Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family. Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs from Britney Spears of more than $660,000. Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety."

Entertainment Weekly earlier reported that Lynne Spears' attorneys quoted $840,000 as the legal fee, but agreed to apply a 40% discount, which brought the sum down to $504,000. Attorneys from other firms were also to be paid $146,548. Britney Spears had earlier taken to her social media account and penned down a note about how it was in fact her mother who gave her dad the idea about the conservatorship. She mentioned this in a now-deleted social media post, which according to Entertainment Weekly, read, “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! She secretly ruined my life (sic)”.

The pop star has an active social media presence and often takes to Instagram to share details about her life as she engages with her fans and followers.

(Image: @britneyspears/Instagram)