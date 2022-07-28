Britney Spears Won't Appear In Any Future Trials In Conservatorship Case Against Father?

While Britney Spears is set to mark her comeback to music after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year, a delightful piece of news recently arrived in the singer’s way revealing that she will no longer have to answer questions from her father Jamie Spears’ lawyer in a deposition. Read further ahead for more details.

Britney Spears will not answer Jamie Spears’ lawyer during depositions

According to Variety, after Britney Spears's father, Jamie sought the court’s permission to take the singer’s deposition, Judge Brenda Penny dismissed the same stating that the singer will no longer be a witness in any future trials. Moreover, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart stated that a depiction would only retraumatize his client and added that Jamie Spears would've dropped his motion for deposition if he really loved his daughter. “Whether he accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through at his hands for more than a decade,” Rosengart said in court.

On the other hand, Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten defended his client stating that Jamie Spears did right by his daughter and claimed that conservatorship was for her benefit.

Judge Penny also mentioned that though she would narrow down the case by just focussing on issues surrounding the petition for fees, she would continue to allow inquiry on the claims about the pop star being under secret surveillance.

Britney Spear's father Jamie Spears who lost the conservatorship battle against his daughter has now been claimed of bugging the singer's home while serving as her conservator. The allegations came after a bombshell New York Times documentary that accused him of recording the pop star in her Thousand Oaks, California home. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, Jamie said, "I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false." The document further stated him saying, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears who recently tied the knot with long-time beau Sam Asghari had deleted her social media account. However, after almost a week or so, she made her return while sharing updates on her life post-wedding. She revealed that right after the duo tied the knot, they moved into a new house, which was 'not the smartest thing to do'.

Image: AP