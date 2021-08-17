Britney Spears Reveals 'thoughts On Exposing Skin', Addresses Pregnancy Rumours

After battling a lengthy conservatorship drama, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and addressed some rumours about herself. Spears shared a risque topless photo of herself and cleared the air about her pregnancy and b**b job rumours. Meanwhile, in the recent development of her case, Britney's father James Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship

Britney Spears addresses rumours

Britney Spears in her latest Instagram post shared a couple of topless photos as she cleared the air about her pregnancy rumours. In the caption, she wrote that she hadn't got a b**b job nor was she pregnant and the reason why her chest area looked big was that she had 'devoured food'.

She wrote, "No guys I didn’t get a bo*b job in just a week, nor am I pregnant. I have bo*bs in these pics cause I devoured food. Before I show you more pics of my body I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin." She added, " In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer… no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance… just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer."

The pop sensation also spoke about the Free Britney movement started by fans and wrote, "And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f**king funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday."

Britney Spears father steps down from conservatorship

After months of legal battle, Britney Spears' father James Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship. Several outlets including celebrity websites, TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The filing said that James Spears will fight the petition to force him out, but will work with the court and Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart to 'prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.'

(Image Credits: Britney Spears' Instagram)

