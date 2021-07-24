Britney Spears Shares Topless Photo On Her Instagram Amidst Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears had recently appointed a new attorney of her choice after her request was approved by Judge Brenda Penny. Post the feat Britney has been vocal through her Instagram and has called out her 'so called' support system for not helping her with the conservatorship. Amidst all the drama the singer has taken to her Instagram again to share a topless photo of herself.

Britney Spears poses topless

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer shared a photo of herself covering her chest with her hands as she posed topless for a snap. Spears shared the photo wearing only ripped denim shorts and accompanied the photo with an emoji. Paris Hilton reacted to Spears sultry pic and wrote "That's hot" along with fire emoticons.

The post comes after Spears called out people for criticising her for posting dancing videos and wrote that "or those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas." In the same post, the singer called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for not supporting her. Britney wrote "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try."

Britney Spears lawyer says he is working aggressively on her case

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/8ouQ1YQN42 — Gretel Truong (@greteltruong) July 19, 2021

Britney Spears' new lawyer Mathew Rosengart recently spoke to the paps and gave a statement regarding the future of the singer's Conservatorship case. In a video shared on Twitter, Spears' new lawyer was heard saying, "First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and me into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming." He added, "Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

