Britney Spears Takes 'a Little Break From Social Media', Deletes Her IG Account; Know Why

It was hardly a day ago when Britney Spears revealed that she was engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and now the artist recently made yet another revelation about deleting her Instagram account via Twitter.

Briteny Spears also revealed the reason behind deleting her Instagram account and assured the fans that she will be back soon. Many fans were shocked to hear this while others wished her good luck for the future. Read further to know why Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account.

What happened to Britney Spears' Instagram?

Britney Spears recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared a note stating that she was just taking a little break from social media. As she recently got engaged to her long-time beau, Sam Asghari, she added that the reason behind deleting her Instagram account was that she wanted to celebrate her engagement. She further urged her fans not to worry and assured them that she will be back soon.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Many fans took to Britney Spears Twitter handle and reacted to her announcement in various ways. A fan wished her all the best for the future while another one wished her the best with her beau, Sam. A fan also stated a theory talking about how the reason behind Britney’s time off is because she is pregnant while another fan could not believe that she deleted her Instagram account. Some fans also began speculating the reasons behind her exit from Instagram while others kept wishing her all the best for her life with fiance Sam Asghari. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Britney Spears Tweet.

you’re such a queen, we love you pic.twitter.com/dleMtLDJSB — ✧･ﾟ (@britpinkbitch) September 14, 2021

hello Britney💃L💋O💖V🎥E🎤



I wish you the best with Sam! pic.twitter.com/hVTDGjs7Ap — Dufour patrick (@007Dufour007) September 14, 2021

EXACTLY!!! enjoy your engagement with the love of your life 👑❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/WsJOXCh9r5 — Britney's Koala♕𝓑𝓢♕ (@perfectBritneyy) September 14, 2021

More than likely this means she is pregnant 🤰 💕 Congrats girl!

If she stayed on IG but didn’t post: fans would worry and comment. If she stayed on IG and re posted old pics: fans would worry more and call out. Sooo she had to “take time off” 👶 💕 — Teddy Bear (175k) (@TheXXXTeddyBear) September 14, 2021

We’ll be anticipating your return Queen. We love you! https://t.co/y0XZNOOT7b — 𝐍𝐢𝐢 🦋 (@antiiciipating) September 14, 2021

We love you so much!!!!! Take good care!! We are here for you and support you so much!!! Pss please come back to IG when you're ready.. In the mean time we'll be here amplifying your voice. #BelieveBritney #FreeBritney #EndConservatorships ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹💖💖💖💖🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏 — Sicousi 💖👑🐝💖 #EndConservatorshipAbuse (@sicousi) September 14, 2021

I don’t trust this at all, or Sam🥴 hope everything’s alright with her ❤️ — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪💫 (@lisajt12) September 14, 2021



Amid the buzz, a source revealed to the New York Post that Britney Spears was in a happy and in a great place while adding that silence could be a powerful thing and a powerful message. It was further revealed that it was her idea to delete her Instagram account as she wanted to take some time away from social media in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on following the news of her engagement.

Britney Spears husbands' lists

Britney Spears began dating Justin Timberlake in 1999 but parted ways in 2002 following rumours that Britney cheated on him with her choreographer. Her name was later linked up with her choreographer, Wade Robson, but that soon ended in the same year. She later had a fling with Colin Farrell while she allegedly dated singer Limp Bizkit. However, she never confirmed the news. In 2004, Spears got married to her high-school boyfriend, Jason Alexander, but their wedding lasted just for 55 hours.

Post-six months, she began dating Kevin Federline who was then married to Shar Jackson. They soon tied a knot and gave birth to two sons, however, they split up later in 2006. Furthermore, Spears dated the photographer, Adnan Ghalib but that only lasted for a year while later, she was in a relationship with Jason Trawick for around two years. She even dated David Lucado for over a year followed by her eight-month affair with Charlie Ebersol. She then met her current fiance, Sam Asghari in 2016 and they have been together since then.

Image: AP