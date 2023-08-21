Brown Munde Singer AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On His Rumoured Romance With Banita Sandhu

AP Dhillon recently cleared the air on his relationship status. Since past many weeks, rumours of AP Dhillon dating Indo-British actress Banita Sandhu had grown strong. However, speaking to a major entertainment portal, AP Dhillon finally offered his comments on the subject of his relationship status.

2 things you need to know:

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon recently featured together in Dhillon's music video 'With You.'

AP Dhillon’s documentary First of a Kind was released online on August 18.

We are married to the game: Dhillon

Recently, the punjabi pop singer had released his latest single ‘With You.’ The said video featured Dhillon and Banita Sandhu, set against picturesque locales of a seaside villa in Italy, where the two could be seen sharing great chemistry. Additionally, on August 19, the October actress had shared a series of pictures of the two of them in a cozy demeanour while getting ready for a public appearance. These social media updates by both the celebrities added fuel to the fire, about the two being in a relationship.

Recently, the Brown Munde singer was asked about his relationship status in an interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. At first, Dhillon playfully replied, “We are married to the game.” After being prodded a bit more, Dhillon simply shrugged, indicating his refusal to either confirm or deny his relationship with Banita Sandhu.

AP Dhillon documentary 'First of a Kind' out on Amazon Prime

AP Dhillon had also created a lot of buzz a few days ago for his surprise act at an upscale eatery in Delhi. The singer had landed with his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon at the said venue, where the two belted out some of their most popular numbers like ‘Dil Nu’ and ‘Excuses.’ The singing sensation has also been in news for the documentary ‘First of A Kind’ that charters the singer's journey from his village to the top positions of pop music charts.