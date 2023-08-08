Last Updated:

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind Preview: Docu Series Set To Explore Rapper's Softer Side

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a four episodic documentary series based on the life of the Canadian rapper-singer. The series will begin streaming on August 18.

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon documentary series will release on August 18 (Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram)


AP Dhillon: First of a Kind docu series is set to premiere on OTT on August 18. The series will highlight the life of the prolific  rapper and singer Amritpal Dhillon aka AP Dhillon. Here is an update about it. The series' preview was released today (August 08).

3 things you need to know 

  • AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will focus on the life of the Punjabi rapper, singer. 
  • The series will be released on Amazon Prime on August 18. 
  • The series has four episodes and is helmed by Jay Ahmed.

AP Dhillon docu series to release later this month 

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is set to stream on Prime Video from August 18. It will explore the singer’s journey from his native place, Gurdaspur, Punjab to Canada. It will also deal with the singer’s rise to fame. The series has four episodes. 

The preview of the series shows the unexplored side of AP Dhillon. The rapper faces the camera to share incidents from his personal life, like never before. He is shown as a family man who takes care of his elders. We also see him taking on stage to thrill the audience. The video concludes with the message, “You know his Music, it is now time to get to know the Man.”

AP Dhillon talks about the docu-series 

Talking about the upcoming show, the rapper-singer said, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating.” He also spoke about he wanted to “inspire people” and create music that would “live on for generations”. He also added that it is the first time he is opening up and sharing his thoughts for the world to see. 

A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

AP Dhillon  confessed that the series is a “special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams.” AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is helmed by Jay Ahmed  

