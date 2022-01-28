BTOB To Make A Comeback After Four Years In February; Details Inside

The popular K-pop band, BTOB, is reportedly all set to make their comeback as a group in February this year. The announcement came two months ahead of their tenth debut anniversary as the band made their debut on March 21, 2012, under CUBE Entertainment. The band consists of six members namely Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin and Yook Sung-jae.

BTOB to make a comeback

The South Korean news outlet, SPOTV News, earlier reported that the band will be having their highly anticipated comeback in February. According to the outlet, the band is set to release a new album as a whole group next month. Confirming the same, their agency CUBE Entertainment stated, ''BTOB is preparing for a comeback in February”, as per Soompi.

The band had last released music as a whole group almost three years and eleven months ago in June 2018 with their 11th mini-album titled This Is Us. The members of the band started their mandatory military service in August of 2018 with members Lim Hyeon-sik and Yook Sung-jae being the last ones to be discharged in November 2021. With all the members completing their military service, fans were expecting the band to announce their comeback soon.

As per the official Twitter handle of the band, they recently conducted 'BTOB OFFICIAL FANCLUB MELODY 4TH FAN MEETING Welcome to BTOB's Home' in December last year.

Fans' reaction to BTOB's comeback

Following the announcement, fans of the South Korean boyband, called Melody, flooded the social media by expressing their excitement. Soon 'BTOB February comeback' started trending on the platform. One netizen wrote, ''Let’s brace ourselves and prepare as much as we can! Get those wins for our boys! And more than a million of album sales'' while another wrote, ''I srsly want a healing song from BTOB's comeback. All that happens, all the pain that we endure these past few years, we deserve a healing song specially to him, at least.''

the fact that BTOB were so quiet these past few weeks means that they are really working hard for this album. let's do our best too melody and give our beats the royalties that they deserve 🙏💙



BTOB FEBRUARY COMEBACK#BTOBIsComing@OFFICIALBTOB pic.twitter.com/OSYyPOE9Yd — m🍑chi 💙 (@7tob_stan) January 27, 2022

Some of the most popular songs from the band are Born to Beat, Beep Beep, This Is Us, I Want to Vacation, Beautiful Pain and more. Their song titled Missing You remains one of the most successful tracks from the band.

Image: Twitter/@BTOBSupports