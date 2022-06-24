BTS' Agency Reacts To RM's Marriage Rumours; Calls Them 'groundless And Malicious'

BTS leader RM has been in the headlines owing to reports of his marriage to a non-celebrity. The rumours were started by an online community, with an anonymous user referred to as 'A' claiming that the singer is marrying the user's 'good friend'. As per the source, the girl happened to be from a 'prestigious university' and belonged to a decent household. She reportedly met RM at a fan event between 2014 to 2015.

The rumours gained momentum when the YouTube channel Sojang also spoke about the same. BTS' Agency Big Hit Music has finally released a statement dismissing these rumours. calling them 'groundless and malicious'. According to Soompi, the agency also mentioned that they're taking action against it.

BTS' Agency Big Hit Music reacts to RM's marriage rumours

"RM’s marriage rumours are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumours that started on YouTube," the agency stated. The anonymous user who started the rumours wrote, "I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015."

'A' went on to unveil the texts she had exchanged with her junior colleague, who stated, "I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.”

Fuelling the false news further, YouTube channel Sojang confirmed that RM is indeed preparing to get hitched. They wrote, "When asked when he wants to get married, he said at the age 32 or 33. He’s currently 29 years old, so that means he wants to get married soon.”

This comes months after the agency denied RM's dating rumours. as a YouTube video claimed he was seeing 'a wealthy woman of the same age since 2019'. RM had also issued a clarification about the same that read, "I don’t know that person at all, and that poodle is my friend’s poodle."

