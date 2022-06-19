BTS' RM Reveals Coldplay's Chris Martin Knew Korean Bands ENHYPEN, TXT; 'Was Surprised..'

In September last year, South Korean boyband BTS and English rock band Coldplay joined hands to create music that transcends boundaries and merges two genres, cultures, styles and more. The result was My Universe, a soul-touching pop track that debuted in the first position on Billboard Hot 100, premiered third on UK Singles Chart and became the most downloaded song of 2021 by a group in the country.

While the success of the song can be credited to the excellent artistry of both the bands, their bond and instant connection upon meeting each other widely helped the creation of the global chart-topping track. Recently, RM revealed that Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin did not only know BTS very well but the bands from their agency, HYBE, as well.

RM reveals Chris Martin knew ENHYPEN & TXT

In an interview with Weverse magazine, BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM revealed that he was 'surprised' by how much the 45-year-old English singer knows about the South Korean band. The 27-year-old rapper revealed that Martin did not only know all the member's names but also the other bands in the agency. He also admitted being astonished at how much Martin had studied before flying over to their country to make music together.

''I was surprised when he said he would come to Korea. He was also really genuine when we met him. Not only did he know all our names, he knew all about TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN, too,'' RM also added that Martin did not have a vague knowledge of them but appeared well-versed with the K-pop groups. ''Someone walked by while we were at the HYBE building and he said, “Isn’t that ENHYPEN?” I was like, Yo, how much did he study before he came here?''

RM continued, ''We also kept communicating while working on it and he was almost always the first one to send a text. I was seriously amazed.'' He further talked about the process of making My Universe and how important it was for them to align the English and Korean lyrics in the song.

''There were also talks of having Chris Martin try and sing part of the lyrics in Korean. But in the end we decided to juxtapose the Korean and English. So then it became important to find a good flow in the way the Korean and English lyrics were connected,'' RM concluded.

Image: Twitter/@BTSChartsDailyx