BTS' Agency To 'conduct Investigation' Over Unauthorised Use Of Artist Portrait, Trademark

After Big Hit Entertainment released a statement regarding the violation of BTS’s portrait rights and trademark rights in September 2019, the agency handling the global band, mentioned how they are adopting strict measures in a new statement.

The agency issued a statement on Twitter and revealed the steep rise in the unauthorised use of BTS images and portraits has led them to take strict actions.

To notify fans and others indulging in any sort of 'unauthorised' activities, Big Hit Entertainment shared a statement and revealed how as a part of their measures, the team shall be conducting 'on-site investigation and inspection' to confiscate products, in conjunction with the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

Big Hit Entertainment warns fans over 'unauthorised' activities against BTS

The latest move by the agency comes in wake of the upcoming World Expo 2023 Busan Korea concert which is all set to take place on October 15. The statement shared by the agency read, "To protect the rights of our artist, we will conduct on-site inspection and investigation of counterfeit products, in conjunction with the Korean Intellectual Property Office at and around the venue of the World Expo 2023 Busan Korea Concert, BTS: Yet to Come in Busan."

[공지] 아티스트 초상 및 상표권 무단 사용 상품에 대한 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/7F04TUHK2d — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 11, 2022



The statement further added, "We ask all fans who are planning to visit the concert to ensure that you are not adversely affected in any way by purchasing any of the above-related products."

Previously, according to a statement by Big Hit Entertainment on September 24, there have been a number of publications using BTS's images and claiming the use has been authorised by the label. The agency stated, "There has been a recent rise in the number of publications that make use of BTS imagery, trademarks, and other materials." They had also warned fans by writing, "Please exercise caution in ensuring that you are not harmed by any attempts to commercialise these books and other publications."

Big Hit Entertainment previously took strong legal action against MGM Media for violating BTS's portrait rights. Meanwhile, the band is making headlines after several discussions that are being held in the last few months over their mandatory military service. According to AP, as people are divided over their thoughts about BTS serving military service, it seems that South Korea’s military wants to enlist the K-pop supergroup for the service.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial