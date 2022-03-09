BTS: Ahead Of PTDS Seoul Concert, Jungkook Breaks The Internet With Lip-piercing Selfies

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is all set for their upcoming highly anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. After the major success of their previous PTDS concert in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, fans are eagerly anticipating to witness the grandiose performance by the septet on March 10, 12 and 13 at Olympic Stadium in Seoul. As per the members' social media updates, they are currently busy preparing for the mega event.

Earlier, leader RM and Suga, who turned 29-years-old today i.e March 9, took to their individual Instagram handle to share a glimpse into the concert. However, social media has gone into a frenzy after the youngest member of the band, Jungkook posted his selfies. Check out his pictures here.

BTS' Jungkook lip piercing selfies

Taking to his individual Instagram handle on March 9, the 24-year-old singer shared two selfies flaunting his famous lip piercing. In the pictures, the young singer sported a bucket hat and casual attire as he posed in his car. Jungkook, who is endearingly called Golden Maknae by his fans for being immensely talented, posted the selfies with the caption in Korean that translates to ''one day''.

Moreover, he also posted a video after the selfie. Bandmate J-Hope, who is known for being the most active BTS member on Instagram, commented on Jungkook's post by writing, ''Post a selfie??'' The post reportedly went viral as it accumulated over 1.7 million likes within its 30 minutes of posting.

BTS JUNGKOOK INSTAGRAM STORY 220309



JK: LET'S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/eOQlvodODq — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 9, 2022

More on BTS Permission To Dance On Stage LIVE concert

The concerts will be held in person as well as virtually for the fans who can not attend the concert physically. Ahead of BTS' PTD On stage concert, members took to the South Korean band's official Twitter handle and posted a message to the ARMY to fuel their excitement. Recently, leader RM shared a selfie with the caption, ''D-1 everyone it's very cold come fully prepared as if you're going to the north pole and even though there's no standing and cheering let's do it however we can with 'put your hands up' and headbanging see you tomorrow!''

Image: @97jinkook92/Twitter