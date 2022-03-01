BTS' Jungkook Removes His Famous Eyebrow Piercing; Leaves ARMY Speculating Why

South Korean boyband BTS member Jungkook recently shared a video on his individual Instagram stories where he flaunted his new look. While the young singer did not make any drastic changes to his appearance, fans were able to notice that the 'Golden Maknae' was missing his famous eyebrow piercing. For the unversed, the singer has expressed his love for tattoos and piercings on several occasions as he currently sports a full sleeve of ink on his arm as well as a lip piercing.

However, given that inking and piercing is still considered taboo in South Korea, especially for K-pop idols, Jungkook was unable to have them for several years. After learning confidently flaunting his piercings and tattoos, the singer's sudden decision to get rid of the eyebrow ring has come as a shock to the fandom, called ARMY. Check out the reactions of fans and speculations that suggest the reasons for his new look.

BTS' Jungkook removes eyebrow piercing

The 24-year-old singer took to his Instagram story to share a monochrome video where he played around with his hair. In the process, fans were able to see his bare forehead and eyebrow where the piercing was missing. This caused the entire fandom to go into a frenzy on social media.

Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercings! A new era of Jungkook is coming!! Be prepared 😎

pic.twitter.com/cqQwZdAlFe — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) February 26, 2022

One fan wrote, ''jungkook removed his eyebrow piercings 😭😭😭😭😭 PLEASE THIS IS PAINFUL (sic)''. One fan believed that this could be a start of a new era and wrote, ''Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercings! A new era of Jungkook is coming!! Be prepared (sic)''. A third fan commented, ''everyone mourning the loss of jungkook eyebrow piercings but watch him end up with some different ones for the concert like (sic)''.

omg no more jungkook eyebrow piercings 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qeIOqLv59j — ًkate (@cloudievmin) February 26, 2022

the way he had to show his lip piercing first to establish that it's the side where his eyebrow piercings should be skhfkdks jeon jungkook!!! pic.twitter.com/y8M7fe6SSD — reese⁷ (@abyssyoonjin) February 26, 2022

One ARMY member presented a plausible explanation that could have caused the singer to remove the ring. The user explained, ''Eyebrow piercings tend to grow out and needs to be closed but who knows, jungkook might choose to pierce his eyebrow again (sic)''. ''Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercing because it is on the same side of his lip piercing,'' wrote a fifth.

eyebrow piercings tend to grow out and needs to be closed but who knows, jungkook might choose to pierce his eyebrow again after it heals bc this reminds me of the time his right ear got a scar so he wasn't wearing any on that side only to show up with 6 piercings after months pic.twitter.com/cQftFjQDDp — riri ♥︎ (@L0V3LYGGUK) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy preparing for their upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea. The concert will be held both online and offline from March 10 to March 13 at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

(Image: @97jinkook92/Twitter)