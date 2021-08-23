BTS, Ajith Kumar & 'Valimai' Among Most-tweeted Hashtags In India In 2021: Report

Twitter recently shared the data about the most tweeted hashtag in India and BTS was amongst them. The South Korean boyband has amassed a huge fan following all over the world especially in India. Along with BTS, actor Ajith Kumar and movie movie Valimai was also one of the most tweeted hashtags in India.

BTS one of the most tweeted hashtags in India in 2021

On Hashtag Day, the official Twitter handle released the top ten most tweeted hashtags in India for the first half of this year. Hashtags related to the South Indian film industry made up six out of ten of the most-tweeted hashtags in the country. BTS was at number eight, whereas south Indian flick Valimai was at number one. In a statement, shared by Twitter on their official handle, explained what hashtag day was and wrote, "What is #HashtagDay? Born on Twitter in 2007, today's the 14th anniversary of the hashtag. The hashtag has come to represent movements, fandoms and events happening in real-time. What's a favourite hashtag of yours that didn't make it to this year's list?." Check out the list below.

It's #HashtagDay so you know what that means! Here's the list of the most Tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/xuKApkk5cy — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 23, 2021

BTS 'Butter' remains in the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks straight

BTS' mega-hit single Butter placed seventh on this week's Billboard main singles chart, remaining in the top 10 for 12 straight weeks. Butter by BTS was a commercial success, topping the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and the United States, as well as Billboard's Global 200 chart. The song also reached the top-10 in 23 more countries worldwide. Also, their latest song Permission to Dance debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and replaced Butter from the pole position, the first time an artist had self-replaced themselves since Drake's In My Feelings replaced his own Nice for What in 2018. The song also became BTS' fifth number-one hit on the chart in ten months and two weeks, marking them as the artists with the fastest accumulation of five number-one singles since Michael Jackson in 1988.

Thala Ajith in Valimai

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind. pic.twitter.com/Jpr0sBucRe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2021

Thala Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor took to his social media to release the first-look posters of the actor. As he shared the poster he wrote, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind." The movie will also star Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

