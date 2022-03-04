BTS: All 4 Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas Concert Tickets Sold Out Within Hours

After a successful stint in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium, globally renowned South Korean boyband BTS is all set for their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. Moreover, they will be holding a grand concert in their hometown, South Korea, for the first time since the pandemic started. The four concerts in Las Vegas will be held a month after the band's stint in Seoul.

The septet is not only known for their chart-topping singles but also for massive fandom across the globe. The same reflects in the sold-out concerts held by BTS regardless of the venue. Creating the same magic, the K-pop band will now be performing for a packed stadium in Las Vegas as all four concerts have been reportedly sold out.

BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage concerts - Las Vegas sold out

The highly-anticipated Las Vegas concerts will be held in April at Allegiant Stadium over four days. The concerts were organized in order for the band to meet their fans in person as this would be their third in-person concert since the pandemic started. As per BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, the concerts will be held in compliance with healthcare guidelines. The tickets were made available on Ticketmaster on Wednesday which were reportedly sold out within a day.

Reportedly, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium has the capacity to hold over 65,000 people. Taking to their Twitter handle, Ticketmaster announced that the tickets have been sold out. They wrote, ''Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.''

Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022

More on BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage concerts - Las Vegas

The first concert in Las Vegas will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1: 30 PM (PST) followed by the second concert on April 9, 2022, at the same time. The third concert will be held on April 15, 2022, at 7:30 PM (PST) followed by the last concert that will take place the next day at the same time. However, fans will be able to stream the last concert as it will be available for online streaming.

