BTS' 'Dynamite' Becomes Band's Third Music Video To Hit THIS Milestone On YouTube; Read

The South Korean boyband, BTS is known for their tendency to set new benchmarks in the world of music with every release. Their ladder to global success is reflective of their achievements as they continue to add more feathers to their artistic hats. From Permission to Dance to Butter, BTS swept several major awards not only in their home country but awards like American Music Awards and more.

Adding to their achievements, the band's popular track Dynamite has set two new records on Youtube. It also became their third track to hit a major milestone on YouTube.

BTS' Dynamite new milestone on Youtube

The peppy track which compelled the entire world to groove to its beat in the summer of 2020, Dynamite has surpassed over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing platform. The colourfulmusic video has also accumulated over 32 million likes. Released on August 21, 2020, the track achieved the feat on February 24 making it the fasted K-pop song to surpass the huge number on YouTube.

Reaching the number of views in one year, six months, and three days, Dynamite beat BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video to set the record. Moreover, Dynamite has become BTS' third track to surpass the 1.4 billion mark as their tracks Boy With Luv and DNA had already entered the club.

Fans of the band, called ARMY, were quick to pour in congratulatory wishes to the band as many expressed how proud they are of their achievements. One fan wrote, ''Actually proud of them!! Well done to both BTS and ARMYS!'' while another wrote, ''Yeay congratulations BTS!''

BTS forever 💜 — سحر (@QKm6tnr2bpQDa28) February 24, 2022

More about BTS

The band is currently busy preparing for their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in South Korea, Seoul. Recently, they made history by becoming the only artist to receive the Artist of the Year award at the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021 twice in a row. Moreover, they beat notable artists with the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele and more to receive the award. While accepting the award, the band asked the fans to anticipate their activities in the year 2022. The message came after fans speculated the band announcing their world tour this year.

Image: Twitter/@ARMYForce_Peru