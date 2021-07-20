BTS And Jennifer Lopez Follow Each Other On Twitter, Fans Expecting Spanish Colab Soon

Korean boyband BTS has aimed for dominating the music scene worldwide. It has recently collaborated with various international artists like Jason Derulo, Halsey, Nicki Minaj and more. Fans of the band are speculating another collaboration but with a Spanish twist. Recently BTS and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez followed each other on Instagram.

BTS and Jlo follow each other on Twitter

Jennifer Lopez hit the follow button not just for the band's social media account but also followed their label Big Hits Twitter handle @bts_bighit as well. BTS Army rejoiced as they speculate an upcoming collaboration. Jennifer Lopez already follows the Bangtan Boys on Instagram. Recently, BTS also performed on the popular American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The duo performed their latest song Permission To Dance for the first time on American television.

BTS' Permission To Dance debuts at Billboard Top 100

BTS' recent track Permission To Dance debuted at the No. 1 position of Billboards Hot 100 list. This will be the band's fifth song to hit No.1 on the Hot 100 after Dynamite, Savage Love with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, and Butter. Also, BTS replaced their own song Butter which was on number one for six consecutive weeks. BTS accomplished five No. 1 hit within 10 months, which is the fastest time since Michael Jackson did so within nine months in 1987-88.

As per Billboard, BTS is the fourth act with at least four No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, after Ariana Grande (five), Justin Bieber (four), and Drake (four). The band is also the first to replace themselves at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Drake last did so in 2018. BTS is the fifth group in Billboard history to have replaced itself at the top of the Hot 100, and the first group to have replaced their own No. 1 debut with another No. 1 debut.

Thanking BTS ARMY for their support and help in achieving this feat, members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, JungKook, SUGA and V took to their official handle on Twitter handle and wrote "#BTS_Butter handed the baton to #PermissiontoDance Two songs debuting at number 1! Thank you."

Image: BTS and Jennifer Lopez' Instagram

