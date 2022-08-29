BTS Army Backs RM As Singer Faces Plagiarism Accusations For His Next Project 'Entirety'

South Korean boy band BTS has established a massive fan base and is regarded as one of the most famous music groups in the world. While the members - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V and J-Hope - are currently focussing on their individual careers in the music industry, BTS leader RM unveiled the graphics of his upcoming project titled 'Entirety' and sparked controversy online.

BTS’ RM faces plagiarism accusation as he drops his next project’s look

BTS’ RM recently dropped a pictorial of his upcoming project titled 'Entirety' in which he can be seen posing with a bunch of flowers in his hand. While many netizens expressed their feelings about how much they liked the photos, there were many who accused him of plagiarism by sharing pictures of EXO member D.O.’s solo mini album 'Empathy Mood Sampler Version 2'.

Several users took to Twitter and stated how the photos of 'Empathy' and 'Entirety' were quite similar to each other. However, the BTS Army soon came out in support of RM and defended his look in 'Entirety' stating that it was just a beautiful piece of art by an artist which cannot be called plagiarised at all. Some stated that the plot of the project was authentic and was nowhere similar to D.O’s album. Here’s how the Army defended BTS RM.

you have to be blind not to see this copy. can't you really see? i don't blame the artist. the company should be original about the concept. even the title.. pic.twitter.com/K3bVcgZQyc — ⥺⤱⟴ (@exokarmaisreal) August 24, 2022

well plot twist, this project is very authentic and original from namjoon HIMSELF. not bighit/hybe, no. mind you, all of these are basically namjoon's favorites and he calls it "namjooning". he didn't copy the concept.



riding a bicycle is copying a concept let my man breathe 💀 https://t.co/Kv8Tqyaqyz — channie⁷ ✨💜 #TeamLY (@channieproof) August 25, 2022

armys will protect you from everything, namjoon. we will support you no matter what! ♡



BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/sU5E9FH3vB — pety (@ihhnaon) August 27, 2022

According to a New York Times report, it was earlier revealed that BTS singer RM, who turned art patron for artists, has been building an art collection over the past few years and is even thinking about opening an art space. Reflecting on his passion for visual art, RM revealed how it came through serendipity while adding how he never enjoyed it much when his parents took him to museums.

(Image: @rkive/Instagram)