Charlie Puth Lauds Jungkook; Says He Knew BTS Singer Had 'perfect Pitch' 5 Years Ago

Grammy Award-winning singer Charlie Puth recently collaborated with BTS member Jungkook for his latest track Left And Right. The musical duo left their fans jamming to their track as it managed to top several music charts. While the track was extremely loved by fans, Charlie Puth was also in awe of Jungkook's talent as he still cannot stop gushing over the latter's voice. Puth recently talked about the K-Pop star and how he suspected the latter had 'perfect pitch' long before. For the unversed, 'perfect pitch' is a rare ability some musicians have that allow them to recognise notes and chords accurately just by just listening to them.

In a recent interview with 104.1 KRBEFM, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer revealed that he knew Jungkook had a perfect pitch about five years ago. During the chat, the singer was told how his and Jungkook's voice sounds similar. Agreeing with it, Puth mentioned that their voices blend together.

The singer was further asked how he met Jungkook and ended up working with him. In his response, Puth revealed that he met the K-Pop star on Twitter as the latter did a cover of We Don't Talk Anymore. He further mentioned how he thought Jungkook's voice was similar to his and called it a "sort of absolute perfect pitch."

Charlie Puth said, "Isn't that.. he sounds so... yeah, our voices blend together. I met him, like everybody nowadays, on Twitter. He had done this cover of We Don't Talk Anymore. This was like five years ago now. And, I was just so fascinated with his voice and how similar it was to mine. I thought this guy has to have some sort of absolute perfect pitch because he’s hitting every note that I hit on queue, then finding out 5 years later that he actually does and is just really shy and didn’t want to tell me that."

Charlie Puth interview with 104.1 KRBEFM



Meeting JK:



“I thought this guy has to have some sort of absolute perfect pitch because he’s hitting every note that I hit on queue, then finding out 5 years later that he actually does & is just really shy & didn’t want to tell me that” pic.twitter.com/pmqEXoahtK — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ « | » (@_RapperJK) August 26, 2022

More about Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Left And Right

This is not the first time that Puth heaped praise on Jungkook. The singer had earlier defended the BTS member as netizens trolled him and credited only Puth for the song's success. The two singers dropped the track by the end of June, which went on to become the top-selling track in the first week of July, as per Billboard.

(Image: @charlieputh/Instagram)