BTS ARMY Cannot Stop Drooling Over New BTS Butter Teasers; '#3rdTasteofButter' Trends

On May 4, 2021, Big Hit Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and released a pair of concept clips from BTS' upcoming second English single, Butter. The BTS Butter concept clip released so far features BTS' Jin and Suga. The Bangtan Boys are treating their fans and followers to teasers from their Butter era, while the BTS' ARMY was quick enough to figure out all the possible connections with their previous Butter teaser.

BTS' ARMY go gaga as band's latest 'Butter' teaser releases

BTS's latest concept clip shows BTS' Jin playing with several yellow balloons with smiley faces on them. The second clip shows Suga taking pictures with a film camera on a shadowy set. As soon as the BTS Butter concept clip was released, BTS' ARMY rushed to drop positive comments and express their excitement for the upcoming second English single, Butter. A fan shared a collage picture featuring Jin and captioned it as 'Kim Seokjin I am in love with you". Another one wrote 'Jinnie was the smiley balloon and not the gummy bear. Oh, I am a clown'. The hashtag '3rd taste of Butter' started trending on Twitter as Twitterati couldn't keep calm seeing the videos.

Kim Seokjin I am in love with you. ðŸ˜ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/0KHGqp1Tmh — Preyotiâ·ðŸ’›ðŸŒ™âŸ­âŸ¬â™¡âŸ¬âŸ­ (@Preyoti1) May 4, 2021

OMG SEOKJIN IS THE BALLOON pic.twitter.com/vaogOUWBw2 — farhaâ· ðŸ§ˆ (@PJMINBESTESTBOY) May 4, 2021

Seeing Suga's clip, many fans rushed to drop lovely comments and retweeted the clip. A fan wrote 'omg wait this looks good'. Another one wrote that 'it was Suga with the camera' and dropped a string of emoticons. A netizen was surprised and wrote that 'the camera is for Yoongi'. Another one said that 'she didn't expect this' camera belongs to Yoongi.

THE CAMERA BELONGS TO YOONGI OMG I DIDN'T EXPECT THIS!! pic.twitter.com/8y1JcpKC9N — piaâ·ðŸ§ˆ (@rkivespluto) May 4, 2021

OMG SO THE CAMERA IS FOR YOONGI pic.twitter.com/X0IXsIMyKs — senâ· ðŸ§ˆ ia (@sugatradamus) May 4, 2021

OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDDDDDD OHMYGODDDD pic.twitter.com/yTyZMYygPr — SumSumâ·ðŸŠ (@SumSumSeVeN) May 4, 2021

omg wait this looks good — richard (@sisterariola) May 4, 2021

After BTS ARMY speculated the rumours of the South Korean boys' comeback, Big Hit confirmed their return with their latest upcoming single, Butter. The agency got the BTS' ARMY excited as they labelled the upcoming track as 'another summer smash hit', following the success of BTS' first English single, Dynamite, in the month of August 2020. BTS' Butter's release date is May 21, 2021. The new video song is a dance-pop track catering to the smooth yet charming way that the Bangtan Boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013.