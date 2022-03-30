BTS Army Can't Keep Calm After Jungkook Shows Interest In Working In Korean Dramas

The youngest member of the popular South Korean band BTS recently held a surprise Q&A session with fans on his official Instagram handle. This comes after the singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 upon arriving in Las Vegas to attend and perform at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony on April 3, 2022. According to the statement released by Big Hit Entertainment, the singer is currently under quarantine aiming for a speedy recovery.

Since his diagnosis, fans across the world could not help but worry about the singer's health. However, the 24-year-old ensured fans that he is fine and eating well whilst isolated from the others. The recent Instagram interaction with fans turned out to be quite an entertaining event for Jungkook as he answered several questions from fans and even acknowledged their recommendations for shows and films on Netflix.

BTS' Jungkook talks about appearing in K-drama

Jungkook's love for K-dramas is not hidden from fans as the singer has, on several occasions, posted and talked about them publicly. However, fans are yet to see him in a K-drama as they have also expressed their desire to see Jungkook playing a lead role in a Korean drama. A fan was quick to ask the same thing to the singer during his recent interaction by writing, ''You acted so well in 'House of Army'. Why are you not appearing (In dramas)?"

👤Oppa, you acted so well in House of Army. Why are you not appearing (in dramas)?

Answering the question, Jungkook wrote, ''Really? Directors, would you like to try to make use of me?''. His response got the entire fandom excited as one fan tweeted, ''One word from Jungkook and K drama directors gets in a line'' while another fan pointed out Jungkook's love for K-dramas by writing, ''WHAT IS JUNGKOOK DOING SOMEONE TAKE THE NETFLIX AWAY FROM HIM ITS DETRIMENTAL TO ARMYS HEALTH these k drama like responses are too much''.

The statement released by Big Hit Entertainment pertaining to Jungkook's COVID-19 diagnosis read, ''While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine''.

