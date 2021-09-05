BTS ARMY Celebrates 'VMin Day' In The Honour Of The 95-liners V And Jimin's Birth Years

The 'Maknae' members of the world's biggest boy band BTS, Jimin and VMin, are being celebrated by their colossal ARMY. From birthdays to the record-breaking sales of albums, the literal 'ARMY' of fans do not leave any stone unturned to celebrate any feat of BTS. This time, the fans are trending 'VMin' onTwitter to celebrate the birth years of Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin.

BTS ARMY celebrates VMin

For the unversed, the celebration is to mark the special date of September 9 which can also be written as 9/5. The date denotes the birth year of the vocalists of the band Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin who were born in 1995, affectionately called the 95 liners. Besides the special dates, the duo is often celebrated for their rich and adorable friendship and the on-screen moments together.

BTS ARMY trends VMin

The micro-blogging site is flooding with tweets from the ARMY celebrating 'Happy VMin' day. From concerts to reality shows, the duo has given a decent amount of adorable interactions to the fans which are now being circulated widely to celebrate the VMin day. Video and image compilations of their moments on stage shows and music videos are being shared with endearing and humouristic captions.

since it's 95z day, so here i give you vmin jumping in tiny and giggling w each other pic.twitter.com/QlPa0U61rG — maya ★ 95z day !! (@jmvctz) September 4, 2021

What is soulmate ?

— a lovely thread by vmin pic.twitter.com/MNDCiJ56Kb — ًPanda Kim⁷ (@_kimmypanda) September 5, 2021

cotton candy vmin performing bst one of the hottest things to exist

pic.twitter.com/ipxmSIvN4i — indica✩ vmin day (@vantebreadfairy) September 4, 2021

Vmin's purest friendship — a very necessary thread pic.twitter.com/Rl2EsTklee — vmin (@vmin_boys) September 4, 2021

To celebrate the moment, One fan recalled the time V and Jimin called each other their 'Soulmate' during a fan sign. They wrote, 'for 95z day let’s bring back the first time vmin addressed each other as each other’s “soulmate”.' Other compilations included, 'remember when jimin opened the door to taehyung's heart :( this remains the softest & the cutest vmin moment ever im soft #happy95zday', 'because vmin's moons complete each other's halves just like vmin themselves' and 'Jimin was the only person that I've talked to, when I was down or exhausted, jimin came to my room and cried with me. Thank u for always being there with me.- Kim Taehyung'.

One of the most popular traditions of BTS is to appear Live to interact with their fans and celebrate special moments with them. Hoping to see the duo together, many fans are asking the duo to conduct a Live together and speak to them.

IMAGE- VIMINGGUKSSS TWITTER