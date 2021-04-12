BTS ARMY Furious Over Chilean TV Channel Presenting Racist Parody Of The K-pop Group

The BTS ARMY is furious over a spoof of their beloved Korean pop band. A Chilean TV channel recently presented a spoof of K-pop group BTS. This parody performance presented racist jokes and xenophobic jokes and even mocked the Korean language. This parody clip went viral in no time and fans began trending #RacismIsNotComedy.

BTS has been making history with their chart-topping single and music videos. Apart from becoming one of the most successful boybands in history, BTS has always been vocal about racism and xenophobia. Now, weeks after releasing a statement about anti-Asian crimes, a BTS parody has gone viral on social media.

It all started when a Chilean TV channel presented a BTS parody performance. According to several fan accounts and especially a BTS fan account from Chile, a show named Mi Barrio presented this parody performance of the K-pop group being interviewed. As this BTS parody on Chilean channel continued, several xenophobic and racist comments were being made. Moreover, the parody even made fun of the Korean language.

[THREAD] Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, (cont.)



The BTS ARMY was quick to jump to the K-pop group’s rescue. Soon the #RacismIsNotComedy began trending on Twitter. Many BTS ARMY pointed out how disgusting it is to present racism as comedy. Many fans even used the #StopAsianHateCrimes in their tweets. One fan also shared a clip from BTS’ speech at UN where Namjoon talks about how one should speak for themselves regardless of their skin colour and gender identity.

Atleast try and educate yourself a little about the people you're mocking. You have violated even the basic human decency just for the sake of publicity. Such a shame! #MiBarrio#RacismIsNotComedy#ElRacismoNoEsComedia pic.twitter.com/eoHJ0LEUhu — Pratiksha Shukla (@pratiksha0922) April 12, 2021

sigh, so this group of people were making fun of 875, copying them and even mocking their language. they aren't sorry and wont apologize abt it. they really think they're funny where in fact they aren't. this is disgusting, disrespectful and offensive.#RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/DdNcShUsG3 — kleaâ·ðŸª (@kthsdumplings) April 12, 2021

#RacismIsNotComedy it is not comedy. What is in their minds that they hate Asians so much I can't understand. #StopAsianHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/LbzqUtBxCU — Divya Sharma (@DivyaSh74381037) April 12, 2021

racism is not a comedy. If you think this was funny & there's nothing offensive about it,you're inhuman.this is absolutely disgusting. why don't people learnt to respect everyone regardless of their race, color, religion and gender? #RacismIsNotComedy#ElRacismoNoEsComedia@Mega https://t.co/YSgxl8tFe0 — ê·€ì—¼ë‘¥ì´•â—¡• (@quetieee) April 12, 2021

The backlash on this parody was immediate and soon led to the TV channel making a statement about it. The BTS fan account from Chile shared Mi Barrio’s statement and a translation of the same as well. In the statement, the channel has said that they will continue to improve, listen and learn. The channel also assured that they will remain firm with their intention to bring fun-filled content to families. Take a look at this statement below.

Hello, we come to you with an update. #MiBarrio has posted in ther Instagram account the following text.



We think that they won't release an apology and that they don't feel their actions are wrong. We understood from their instagram post they still believe that [cont+] pic.twitter.com/vevYcelLVE — BTS Chile (@BTS_Chile) April 11, 2021

BTS issues a statement on anti-Asian crimes in the US

Over the last few months, anti-Asian crimes have been on the rise in the U.S. The outrage over such crimes was discussed across the globe. The increased number of cases even led to BTS issuing a statement about it. In their statement the K-pop group even spoke about experiencing racism and how they are completely against such acts. Take a look at BTS’ statement on anti-Asian hate crimes below.

