BTS ARMY Furious Over Chilean TV Channel Presenting Racist Parody Of The K-pop Group

BTS ARMY is furious over a Chilean TV channel for presenting a racist parody of the K-pop group. The ARMY also began trending #RacismIsNotComedy on Twitter.

BTS' parody on Chilean TV channel

The BTS ARMY is furious over a spoof of their beloved Korean pop band. A Chilean TV channel recently presented a spoof of K-pop group BTS. This parody performance presented racist jokes and xenophobic jokes and even mocked the Korean language. This parody clip went viral in no time and fans began trending #RacismIsNotComedy.

BTS ARMY furious over racist BTS' parody on Chilean TV channel

BTS has been making history with their chart-topping single and music videos. Apart from becoming one of the most successful boybands in history, BTS has always been vocal about racism and xenophobia. Now, weeks after releasing a statement about anti-Asian crimes, a BTS parody has gone viral on social media.

It all started when a Chilean TV channel presented a BTS parody performance. According to several fan accounts and especially a BTS fan account from Chile, a show named Mi Barrio presented this parody performance of the K-pop group being interviewed. As this BTS parody on Chilean channel continued, several xenophobic and racist comments were being made. Moreover, the parody even made fun of the Korean language.

The BTS ARMY was quick to jump to the K-pop group’s rescue. Soon the #RacismIsNotComedy began trending on Twitter. Many BTS ARMY pointed out how disgusting it is to present racism as comedy. Many fans even used the #StopAsianHateCrimes in their tweets. One fan also shared a clip from BTS’ speech at UN where Namjoon talks about how one should speak for themselves regardless of their skin colour and gender identity.

The backlash on this parody was immediate and soon led to the TV channel making a statement about it. The BTS fan account from Chile shared Mi Barrio’s statement and a translation of the same as well. In the statement, the channel has said that they will continue to improve, listen and learn. The channel also assured that they will remain firm with their intention to bring fun-filled content to families. Take a look at this statement below.

BTS issues a statement on anti-Asian crimes in the US

Over the last few months, anti-Asian crimes have been on the rise in the U.S. The outrage over such crimes was discussed across the globe. The increased number of cases even led to BTS issuing a statement about it. In their statement the K-pop group even spoke about experiencing racism and how they are completely against such acts. Take a look at BTS’ statement on anti-Asian hate crimes below.

