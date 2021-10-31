BTS ARMY Member Seeks Jimin's Help, Band Leader RM Responds To Fan

The frontrunners of the international K pop band, BTS is not only entertaining the ARMY on stage but also when they are not performing. Known for being social butterflies, the South Korean boyband often interact with their fans on social media platforms. These replies, although heartwarming and sincere, often have a humorous and teasing undertone creating havoc in the fandom as the fans admire the group's ability to comfortably interact with their fans.

From light-hearted conversation to poking fun at other members, the group has interacted with ARMY on a variety of topics. Recently, one particular interaction caught the eyes of the fandom as one ARMY sought help from Park Jimin, BTS main dance. However, it was not him who answered the fans request. Read on to know more.

BTS leader RM replies to fan

The interaction took place on the WeVerse where the band frequently replies to the fan's post. One fan uploaded a post asking for Jimin's help as her family was under impression that the BTS member was her boyfriend. Talking about the same, she wrote, ''Jiminah, I don’t have a boyfriend. But my family knows that you are my boyfriend. What should I do? kkk'' The fan had initially erroneously written 'girlfriend' instead of 'boyfriend'.

Replying to the same, the group's leader Rap Monster simply commented 'Wow' to her. The interaction caught traction in the fandom as they enjoyed RM's cryptic response to the fan's request to Jimin.

In other news, the band's youngest member made headlines after covering British singer Harry Styles hit single Falling on October 28. The rendition quickly went viral as netizens poured in compliments for the singer as one fan wrote, ''It was absolutely beautiful. His lower register is so soothing and the higher notes were spot on. His English pronunciation was soooo good. I loved it.''

RM becomes first member to cross 600M streams

Marking another huge accomplishment of the band, leader RM accumulated over 600 million streams on Spotify and became the first BTS member to achieve this mark only through his solo releases. Fans also rejoiced this achievement as one fan wrote, ''RM has surpassed 600M streams on Spotify including his solo songs and all the collaborations. Thank you for giving us such masterpieces. CONGRATULATIONS RM You truly deserve all the love, all the respect from this universe. We are so proud of you #Spotify600MRM''

(Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt)