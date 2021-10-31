Last Updated:

Halloween 2021: Take A Look At All The Spooky Costumes BTS Has Worn

As people across the globe celebrate Halloween 2021, here's a look at boy band BTS' spooky outfits as they clocked the occasion over the years.

Halloween 2021 is a perfect time for all horror genre buffs to take inspiration from their favourite spooky character as they dress up in nerve-wracking outfits. From common folk to celebrities, the occasion is celebrated with equal pomp and fervour by all. From carving pumpkins, playing trick or treat, watching horror movies to attending Halloween themed parties, many commemorate the day in their own way. 

Among others, the South Korean boy band BTS has time and again given major Halloween inspiration to its ARMY. Over the years, they've donned looks ranging from that of a Dracula, the infamous Jack Sparrow, Charlie Chaplin, joker to Naruto and Mickey Mouse among others. Take a look at a few of the outfits the BTS septet, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have worn over the years. 

Halloween 2021: A look at BTS' spooky attires 

  • BTS' Halloween look from 2016 is all things adorable, with Jimin dressed as a cabbage, RM looking like the emoticon character Ryan, Jungkook donned in the look of a bunny eating off Jimin's cabbage, while J-hope strikes a pose in a skeleton uniform. Suga looks like a popular scholar and can be seen as a handsome cowboy riding a dummy horse. Lastly, V dons the look of Cardcaptor Sakura. 
  • This Halloween picture showcases another striking Halloween celebration by the boy band, with a special emphasis on Jin gazing in a pumpkin uniform. J-hope can be seen dressed as Darth Vader from star wars, while V is seen as a blood-sucking vampire. Take a look
  • Their look as the ensemble cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was one of their most adored Halloween looks. Here V can be as the Disney female protagonist while others are clad in dwarf-like attires. 
  • Here's a look at their celebrations from 2020. They opted for a classic spooky outfit, having a white sheet covering them, coupled with quirky pair of shades. One can also see their Billboard 100 achievements in the backdrop. 
  • Their band went all out in 2014, with RM looking like Dracula, Jin as Jack Sparrow, J-Hope clad as prisoner and Jimin stealing hearts as Charlie Chaplin. Take a look 

Here are some more glimpses from their celebrations over the years- 

