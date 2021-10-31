Halloween 2021: Take A Look At All The Spooky Costumes BTS Has Worn

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FATINDYNA_1
Halloween 2021 is a perfect time for all horror genre buffs to take inspiration from their favourite spooky character as they dress up in nerve-wracking outfits. From common folk to celebrities, the occasion is celebrated with equal pomp and fervour by all. From carving pumpkins, playing trick or treat, watching horror movies to attending Halloween themed parties, many commemorate the day in their own way.
Among others, the South Korean boy band BTS has time and again given major Halloween inspiration to its ARMY. Over the years, they've donned looks ranging from that of a Dracula, the infamous Jack Sparrow, Charlie Chaplin, joker to Naruto and Mickey Mouse among others. Take a look at a few of the outfits the BTS septet, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have worn over the years.
Bangtan HAPPY HALLOWEEN special— シ︎Suro⁷❥ (@PurpleBillow) October 29, 2021
🎃 [ 2014 to 2020] 💀 photo sequence
BTS with Halloween a chaotic -thread
BTSXHalloween👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/A1avtRGrwN
BTS Halloween 2014: ‘War of Hormone’ pic.twitter.com/Ak22axxrPh— シ︎Suro⁷❥ (@PurpleBillow) October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
End waiting for the upcoming BTS Halloween moment 💀🎃👻— シ︎Suro⁷❥ (@PurpleBillow) October 29, 2021
Are r u excited? pic.twitter.com/y95ZzF5VAb
October 29, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.