BTS ARMY Proud Of RM For Having Their Back At 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

The popular boyband BTS returning to the stage of the Late Late Show With James Corden was quite eventful as the group trended worldwide post its premiere.

BTS

The leader of the world's biggest band, BTS' RM is being hailed as the ARMY's superhero for having their back at the popular American talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden. The band returned to the show for a fun chat with Corden and even delivered an energetic performance for their international fans. However, the highlight of the show for the fandom was when the strong leader addressed a controversial joke from the host on behalf of his fans. 

James Corden's controversial joke on BTS' ARMY

For the unversed, the joke that landed James Corden in a pickle with ARMY was when he referred to the fandom as '15-year-old girls'. The joke triggered a massive backlash from the fandom as admitted by Corden during the band's latest appearance. Leader Namjoon got straight to the point by asking the host, ''You've been in some hot waters with ARMY. Are you alright?"

This led a flustered Corden to offer an explanation to the band and BTS' ARMY about the joke as he admitted that he did not think that the joke was 'offensive'. The 43-year-old also called himself the biggest BTS fan in the world and said, ''I hope you know this we absolutely love you and we love the entire army. I’ve seen them at their absolute best when they are a true force for good, supported charities that I support at home and they are amazing. The prospect of doing anything to make them upset is a feeling I didn’t enjoy."

ARMY hails Namjoon for having their back

It was not long before the brief clip gained traction on the internet and #BTSxLateLateShow started trending on Twitter. The entire fandom showered Rap Monster with praises as they appreciated him for having their back at the show. One fan tweeted, ''He called out this right the start of the segment. Y'all we got BTS right in front of us. I love how confident and open they are to say and voice out this for us, ARMY their fans!''

Another fan wrote, ''THE HIGHLIGHT FOR THE DAY: “you've been in some hot water with ARMY, are you alright?" GOT NAMJOON AND THE BOYS RIGHT BEHIND US WHEN WE SAY SO''. Singer Jimin also melted hearts of many when he hugged James Corden at the end. 

