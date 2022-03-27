BTS' ARMY Trends 'don't Look At Him' Hashtag For K-pop Band's Eldest Member Jin; Know Why

The South Korean boy band BTS has taken over the world by storm with their quirky moves and amazing songs. The band never fails to amaze their fans with their unmatchable voices and enjoys one of the biggest fanbases in the world known as BTS fan ARMY. While ARMY is a fan of everything the members of the band do, they are also often seen swooning over the singers' good looks. Recently, ARMY could not stop themselves from swooning over the eldest member of the group, Jin, as one of his old videos went viral after he became an uncle.

Recently an old video of BTS' member Jin went viral on social media. The video was a compilation of clips of the 29-year-old laughing and interacting with his bandmates while wearing a black and white printed shirt. Fans could not stop gushing over Jin's good looks and soon started trending the hashtag "don't look at him."

Fans react to Jin's viral video

The microblogging site saw a plethora of tweets with "don't look at him" as soon as the video went viral. A fan wrote, "I woke up to this. Ok fine, don't look at him but listen to Yours_Jin by BTSJIN. Once you do, you'll fall in love with our WWH more. Yours my trending song choice! (sic)" Another one wrote, "Not sure why "DON'T LOOK AT HIM" is trending in regards to that Jin video. Art is meant to be viewed by all and that man is f***ing A R T . (sic)"

A fan jokingly claimed Jin was her boyfriend and asked people to not look at him.

I woke up to this. 😁😅😆 Ok fine, don't look at him but listen to #Yours_Jin by #BTSJIN. Once you do, you'll fall in love with our WWH more. 🤩🥰😍 Yours my trending song choice! @BTS_twt https://t.co/cL6cSv7jWN — Chay⁷ Bangtan is Love (@ChayKat3) March 25, 2022

NO STOP LOOKING AT HIM HES MY BOYFRIEND WE’VE BEEN DATING FOR 7 YEARS WE ARE IN A LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP I NEED EVERYONE ELSE TO MOVE. if ur not a Seokjin stan DONT LOOK AT HIM. https://t.co/Nf1oJObTyV — malu (@enbyhachi) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS recently returned to making music after over a three-month-long break. The band held a three-show concert in Seoul which was witnessed by millions of people over live streaming in over 70 countries. While the band did not announce any new song, they did reveal that they will next perform in the US.

Additionally, after months of speculation and hinting towards joining hands with BTS, Hip Hop mogul Snoop Dogg finally confirmed that he will be collaborating with the septet.

BTS is fresh off the success of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in their home county and are currently gearing up for their special performance at the 64th Grammy awards ceremony.

(Image: @jin/Instagram)