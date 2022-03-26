BTS' Desi Fans Rejoice As K-pop Band Greets With 'Namaste' In Indian Style; Watch

Dubbed one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean boyband BTS is reigning over the music charts across the world for the past few years. Although the pandemic has not allowed the band to go on a world tour in over two years, they held their very first in-person Permission To Dance On Stage concert in the Los Angeles SoFi stadium last year. The band has been receiving love and support from millions of fans across the world who are aptly called ARMY.

India is no exception as the septet has successfully made fans here. Although the band has visited several countries across the world, it is yet to step a foot in India as Desi ARMY is eagerly waiting to welcome them. While they will have to wait a little longer to see the K-pop band here, fans have already gotten a glimpse of how the band would enjoy once they visit the country.

BTS greets fans in Indian style

A small clip from BTs' latest promotional video is making rounds on the internet as it has caught the eye of Desi ARMY. The band members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- were seen greeting the fans in several languages. They also included Hindi Urdu which excited the Indian fans of the K-pop band. In unison, they said, ''Namaste'' and ''Assalam-u-Alaikum'' in the video.

Several fans took to Twitter to share it and talk about how the band perfectly enunciated the Hindi word. A few fans also pointed out how the members held their hands together to say Namaste in a proper traditional manner. One fan wrote, "Namaste! we are BTS" The way they joined hands while saying namaste!! Indian ARMYs we are winning again!!!!!'' while another wrote, ''Honey to my ears Namaste We Are BTS! I literally screamed on hearing this Choti Choti khushiyon me Dil maare chalaang''.

While one fan expressed their dismay of not being able to see the band in India as they tweeted, ''it's always "namaste! we are bts" and "AAP hamare dil me rehte ho" but never "we are coming to India".

